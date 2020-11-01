Carson (foot) will have his availability for Sunday's game against the 49ers determined after going through pregame warmups, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Schefter said one source indicated it was truly "50/50" whether Carson will be able to play in the divisional matchup. Pete Carroll made similar comments Friday, and it appears the 26-year-old's outlook hasn't changed much halfway through the weekend. Carlos Hyde (hamstring) is doubtful and Travis Homer (knee) is questionable for Sunday, so Seattle's backfield depth could be severely tested Week 8. DeeJay Dallas is the only other running back on the active roster.