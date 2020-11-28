Carson (foot) was a limited practice participant Friday, Joe Fann of NBC Sports Northwest reports.
For a second consecutive day, Carson was listed in a similar fashion, only the Seahawks took the practice field Friday. He appears to be putting himself in a position to play for the first time since Week 7, but the team may continue to be cautious with Carson as he recovers from a mid-foot sprain. Saturday's injury report could provide some clarity on Carson's status as the Seahawks get closer to Monday's game at Philadelphia.
