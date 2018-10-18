Seahawks' Chris Carson: Remains starter in backfield committee
Coach Pete Carroll indicated Carson would continue to start for the Seahawks, but would remain part of a backfield committee that also includes Mike Davis and Rashaad Penny, Liz Mathews of USA Today reports.
The backfield trio proved effective in the 27-3 win over the Raiders in Week 6, with Carson setting the pace with 14 carries for 59 yards. Carson only played four more offensive snaps (27) than Davis, however, while Penny (13) also cracked double digits in the category. If the distribution of the workload remains similar in Week 7 against the Lions and in the games to come, it would render Carson a rather low-upside fantasy option that brings his most utility in deeper settings.
More News
-
Seahawks' Chris Carson: Leading rusher in crowded backfield•
-
Seahawks' Chris Carson: Runs for season-high 116 yards•
-
Seahawks' Chris Carson: Cleared for Sunday•
-
Seahawks' Chris Carson: Still on track to play•
-
Seahawks' Chris Carson: Limited practice Thursday•
-
Seahawks' Chris Carson: Misses first practice of Week 5•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Tate vs. Jeffery for Week 7 DFS
Jamey Eisenberg and Dave Richard go head-to-head in a player comparison of Golden Tate vs....
-
Week 7 things to know
Baker Mayfield and Eli Manning are among the players with outstanding Week 7 matchups. But...
-
What you missed: Yeldon ailing?
Chris Towers catches you up on all the news you might have missed from Wednesday's practices...
-
Best Fantasy Football Week 7 rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 7
-
Week 7 Fantasy Football trade chart
SportsLine's advanced computer model has crunched the numbers and revealed its latest NFL trade...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Not slowin' Cohen
Tarik Cohen isn't just a gadget player anymore. The Bears have figured out how to feature him,...