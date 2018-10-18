Coach Pete Carroll indicated Carson would continue to start for the Seahawks, but would remain part of a backfield committee that also includes Mike Davis and Rashaad Penny, Liz Mathews of USA Today reports.

The backfield trio proved effective in the 27-3 win over the Raiders in Week 6, with Carson setting the pace with 14 carries for 59 yards. Carson only played four more offensive snaps (27) than Davis, however, while Penny (13) also cracked double digits in the category. If the distribution of the workload remains similar in Week 7 against the Lions and in the games to come, it would render Carson a rather low-upside fantasy option that brings his most utility in deeper settings.