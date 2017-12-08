Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said Carson (ankle) recently experienced a setback in his recovery and is now considered a long shot to return from injured reserve this season, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Given that Carson is recovering from a severe high-ankle sprain and required surgery to address ligament damage below his knee in early October, it's remarkable that a late-season return was in play in the first place. The running back was expected to resume practicing in the near future, but after Carroll said the rookie had a "bit of ankle turn," Carson will be shut down for good, per Michael-Shawn Dugar of SeattlePI.com. Carson, a seventh-round pick out of Oklahoma State who had taken over as Seattle's lead back prior to suffering the injuries in Week 4, could get an opportunity to reclaim that role in 2018 if he proves healthy in training camp.