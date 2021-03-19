The Seahawks and Carson agreed to a contract Friday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
With his return to Seattle settled, Carson again will rise to the top of the running back depth chart. He posted back-to-back seasons with at least 1,300 yards from scrimmage and exactly nine touchdowns in 2018 and 2019, but an injury-plagued campaign last fall limited him to 968 total yards and nine more scores in 12 games. Carson will look to get back to his form from a few years ago in 2021.
