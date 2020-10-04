Carson returned to Sunday's game against the Dolphins after clearing the league's concussion protocol, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.
Carson took a hard hit in the second quarter but avoided a concussion. He set to lead the Seahawks' backfield the rest of the way, although his snap count has been a bit limited coming off a knee sprain.
