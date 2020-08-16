Carson returned to Seahawks practice after leaving the team for personal reasons, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Carson dealt with a "couple family situations," but it appears everything is cleared up and the running back will start preparing for his contract year. The 25-year-old is "fine physically," according to Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times, and he's primed to be the Seahawks' top running back to start the season. It's still uncertain what kind of workload that entails right off the bat, though. Rashaad Penny (knee) is expected to start on the PUP list while Carlos Hyde rehabs from shoulder surgery, so the Seahawks will likely give Carson a large workload, although they may limit his touches for the first few weeks due to no preseason action.