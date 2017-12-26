Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said Carson (ankle/leg) won't practice this week and isn't in line to play Sunday against the Cardinals, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

Since Carson was shut down and placed on injured reserve following Week 4 after suffering a lower-leg fracture and undergoing surgery to address a left ankle issue, the Seahawks haven't abandoned hope of the running back playing again this season. With Carson having recently hit a snag in the recovery progress that has continued to prevent him from practicing, however, the rookie won't have a shot at playing again until the postseason. Given Carson's lengthy time away from the field, even that seems dubious at this juncture, giving Mike Davis some level of security in his role as Seattle's lead back.