Carson (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bills, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

A game-time decision last week, Carson will be ruled out much earlier the second time around. The Seahawks haven't said anything about a setback, but this does suggest Carson either wasn't able to practice Friday or didn't feel comfortable when he tried. Either way, DeeJay Dallas figures to serve as Seattle's lead back again, with Travis Homer likely getting some work on passing downs. Carlos Hyde (hamstring) was ruled out earlier this week.