Carson rushed 15 times for 63 yards and caught two of three targets for six yards in Sunday's 20-15 win over Washington.

While Rashaad Penny did return from last year's torn ACL in this contest, Carson was the clear lead back once again, handling 15 of the 18 backfield carries. The fourth-year running back finished with more than 60 rushing yards for a third straight game, but he didn't get any goal-line chances and failed to find the end zone as a result. Penny won't push Carson for a starting role anytime soon, so Carson should handle his typical workload in a Week 16 clash against the Rams.