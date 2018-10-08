Carson (hip) had 19 carries for a season-high 116 yards and caught his lone target for 11 yards in Sunday's 33-31 loss to the Rams.

After missing Week 4 with a hip injury, Carson had a pep in his step Sunday, running with power and authority, Meanwhile, Mike Davis -- who had 21 carries for 101 yards and two touchdowns in Week 4 -- had another strong game Sunday, rushing 12 times for 68 yards and a short touchdown. Based on Sunday's usage, it looks like Carson will get the majority of the work behind the 20's, with Davis mixed in, especially near the goal line. Carson will look to post another 100-yard game in Week 6 against the Raiders.