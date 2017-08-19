Seahawks' Chris Carson: Runs with first-team offense Friday
Carson shared first-team snaps with Eddie Lacy in Seattle's second exhibition game Friday against the Vikings, gaining 27 yards on six carries.
Carson and Lacy worked with the first-team offense because Thomas Rawls was out with a minor ankle injury. Carson also had one catch for 17 yards and forced a fumble on a kickoff return coverage. He seems safely ahead of Alex Collins and Mike Davis on the depth chart. Carson still probably needs an injury to Rawls, Lacy or C.J. Prosise (groin) to get regular-season reps, though.
