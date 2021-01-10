Carson rushed 16 times for 77 yards and caught one of two targets for five yards in Saturday's 30-20 wild-card loss to the Rams.

The Seahawks' offense struggled to move the chains Saturday, but Carson was running hard once again, averaging 4.8 yards per carry. The 26-year-old running back had a down year as the Seahawks shifted to a more pass-heavy scheme than before. Carson rushed 141 times for 681 yards and five touchdowns over 12 games and 37 receptions (46 targets) for 287 yards and four touchdowns. His 4.8 yards per carry was a career high. The 2017 seventh-round pick is set to be an unrestricted free agent in March. His performance makes a strong case to be re-signed by the Seahawks. The fact that Rashaad Penny, DeeJay Dallas and Travis Homer (knee) failed to produce this year helps Carson's cause as well.