Carson rushed six times for 24 yards and didn't catch a pass on two targets during Monday's 24-17 loss to the Bears.

It was troubling to see Carson fall behind in the pecking order just a week after coach Pete Carroll said he'd be the clear No. 1 running back over Rashaad Penny, who received 10 rushes. The playbook may have been scrapped early, however, as neither tailbacks could get anything going, leaving the fate of the team in Russell Wilson's hands. If that becomes status quo, it's tough to trust either rusher in the Seahawks' committee backfield.