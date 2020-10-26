Carson will have an MRI to evaluate the extent of his mid-foot sprain, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Carson was removed from Sunday's loss to the Cardinals, leaving Carlos Hyde, Travis Homer (knee) and DeeJay Dallas to split backfield snaps after halftime. Homer then left the game with a knee contusion, which allowed Dallas to get more work on passing downs. The Seahawks could be missing one or two running backs when they host the 49ers in Week 8.