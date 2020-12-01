Carson rushed eight times for 41 yards and a touchdown in Monday night's 23-17 win over the Eagles. He also caught both of his targets for 18 yards.

Carson missed Seattle's last four games while nursing a foot injury, and although Carlos Hyde still led the Seahawks with 15 carries Monday, it was Carson who powered in a 16-yard touchdown during the second quarter. That play coupled with the fact Hyde managed merely 22 rushing yards bodes well for Carson earning more snaps as he continues to reacclimate to the lineup. In fact, through seven games played this season, Carson now sports seven total touchdowns. Although his Week 13 matchup comes against a Giants defense that's surrendered under 4.0 yards per carry thus far, Carson's tough running style could help break down that resistance, especially when considering he's now averaging nearly 5.0 yards per rush himself.