Carson rushed 17 times for 72 yards and caught all three targets for 36 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 35-30 win over the Patriots.

Any worries about Carson's six-carry Week 1 can be dismissed, as the fourth-year pro handled 68 percent of the RB carries in Week 2. He's been quite effective as a receiver, too, catching an end-zone target from Russell Wilson in the fourth quarter, which went down as the winning score. Carlos Hyde and Travis Homer will continue to get some work in the backfield, but Carson is the unequivocal No. 1 RB and should be utilized in fantasy as such. He'll have a tough test in Week 3, however, as the Cowboys just held Todd Gurley to 2.9 yards per carry.