Seahawks' Chris Carson: Scores twice in win
Carson rushed 15 times for 46 yards and a touchdown, and he caught six of seven targets for 35 yards and a score in Sunday's win over the Bengals.
Carson scored Seattle's first touchdown of the year with a one-yard rush in the second quarter, and he scored for the second time just two drives later with a relentless catch-and-run from 10 yards out. The two scores combined with his usage in the passing game saved his fantasy value, as Carson was inefficient on the ground with an ugly 3.1 yards per carry. However, he was Russell Wilson's favorite target while tying his career high for receptions in a game. Carson was clearly used as the No. 1 running back -- Rashaad Penny had six carries and no catches while C.J. Prosise didn't have a touch -- and the same should be expected for Week 2's contest versus the Steelers.
