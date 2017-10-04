Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Tuesday that Carson (lower leg, ankle) has an "outside chance," at best, to return from injured reserve later this season, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Carson, who exited early in Sunday's win over the Colts with a high-ankle sprain and a fracture below the knee of his left leg, underwent successful surgery Tuesday to address the former issue, which is considered the more serious of the two injuries. The rookie's placement on IR on Monday ensures that he'll be unavailable for at least the next eight weeks, and given Carroll's comments, it appears more likely than not that Carson's season has come to an end. Carson's extended absence should pave the way for Thomas Rawls to reenter the Seahawks' backfield mix, but it's expected that Eddie Lacy, who rumbled for 52 yards on 11 carries in Week 4, will get the first opportunity to serve as the team's lead back. A healthy C.J. Prosise (ankle) could also see his snap count pick up with Carson out, though he's still projected to see most of his work on passing downs.