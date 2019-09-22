Seahawks' Chris Carson: Set for extra work in Week 3
Carson is set to log the majority of backfield work in Sunday's Week 3 tilt against the Saints with fellow running back Rashaad Penny (hamstring) declared inactive for the contest.
Carson did himself no favors by losing a fumble in a Week 2 win over the Steelers, which may have indirectly led to Penny receiving some extra opportunities in that contest. Carson won't have the 2018 first-round pick looming over his shoulder Sunday against the Saints, however, and both C.J. Prosise and Travis Homer figure to only see complementary/pass-catching work behind him.
