Carson is set to log the majority of backfield work in Sunday's Week 3 tilt against the Saints with fellow running back Rashaad Penny (hamstring) declared inactive.

Carson did himself no favors by losing a fumble in a Week 2 win over the Steelers, which may have indirectly led to Penny receiving some extra opportunities in that contest. Carson won't have the 2018 first-round pick looming over his shoulder Sunday, however, while both C.J. Prosise and Travis Homer figure to see complementary/pass-catching work behind him.