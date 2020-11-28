Carson (foot) was not listed on the team's final injury report heading into Monday's contest against the Eagles, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.

As a result, Carson is set to play in the prime-time matchup against the Eagles. The 26-year-old had missed the previous four games with a mid-foot sprain. Expect Carlos Hyde to operate strictly as the backup behind Carson, with DeeJay Dallas perhaps factoring in as a pass-catching specialist after Travis Homer (knee) was ruled out.