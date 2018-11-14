Carson (hip) was a full practice participant Tuesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Carson was a limited participant at Monday's walkthrough, although coach Pete Carroll did indicate the running back would be available for Thursday's game. The 24-year-old was unable to suit up for Sunday's loss to the Rams due to the left hip issue, but barring a setback Wednesday appears ready to take on a Packers defense that allows 120.9 rushing yards per game and 4.5 yards per carry, both of which rank in the bottom half of the league.

