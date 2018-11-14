Seahawks' Chris Carson: Set for Thursday's game
Carson (hip) was a full practice participant Tuesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Carson was a limited participant at Monday's walkthrough, although coach Pete Carroll did indicate the running back would be available for Thursday's game. The 24-year-old was unable to suit up for Sunday's loss to the Rams due to the left hip issue, but barring a setback Wednesday appears ready to take on a Packers defense that allows 120.9 rushing yards per game and 4.5 yards per carry, both of which rank in the bottom half of the league.
More News
-
Seahawks' Chris Carson: Listed as limited Monday•
-
Seahawks' Chris Carson: May be able to return Thursday•
-
Seahawks' Chris Carson: Uncertain for Thursday•
-
Seahawks' Chris Carson: Missing second game of season•
-
Seahawks' Chris Carson: Trending toward inactive status•
-
Seahawks' Chris Carson: Looking shaky for Week 10•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football trade chart, Week 11
SportsLine's advanced computer model has crunched the numbers and revealed its latest NFL trade...
-
Week 11 Trade Values Chart
Fantasy Football trade deadlines are rapidly approaching. What will it cost you to make one...
-
Week 11 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...
-
Week 11 Streamers
Eli Manning came through in Week 10, and now he's the No. 1 streamer against the best matchup...
-
Week 11 Big Questions
Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard, and Heath Cummings tackle some of the biggest questions facing...
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
With six more teams on bye in Week 11, you're going to need some help from the waiver wire....