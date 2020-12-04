Carson (foot) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's contest against the Giants, Joe Fann of NBC Sports Northwest reports.
In the aftermath of his first appearance since Week 7, Carson turned 10 touches into 59 yards from scrimmage and one TD this past Monday at Philadelphia. He proceeded to log limited sessions Wednesday and Thursday, but whatever he was able to do Friday he managed to emerge from Week 13 prep sans a designation. With Carlos Hyde (toe) questionable to play this weekend and Travis Homer (wrist/thumb/knee) ruled out, Carson has a great chance to retake the reins as the head of the Seahawks backfield.