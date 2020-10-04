Carson (knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.
Carson appeared in real danger of sitting out Sunday after suffering a sprained MCL one week earlier in Seattle's win over Dallas, but the veteran running back progressed quicker than anticipated from the injury. He was involved in practice all week, logging limited showings Wednesday and Thursday before graduating to full participation Friday. Though the Seahawks still labeled Carson as a game-day decision, the 26-year-old evidently showed enough during his pregame workout to receive the green light to play. With top backup Carlos Hyde (shoulder) sidelined, Carson is locked in as the Seahawks' clear No. 1 option on the ground, though Seattle could hand more of his passing-down snaps to Travis Homer in an effort to limit the strain on Carson's knee.
