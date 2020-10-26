Coach Pete Carroll said after Sunday's loss to the Cardinals that Carson sprained his foot, but the severity of the injury is unknown at this time, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

Carson exited in the first half, leaving Carlos Hyde and Travis Homer to split backfield duties the rest of the way. The starting running back's status in practice this week will be worth monitoring as he tries to heal up in time to face the 49ers in Week 8.