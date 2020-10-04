Carson rushed 16 times for 80 yards and two touchdowns and caught three of four targets for 20 yards in Sunday's 31-23 win over the Dolphins.

Carson was limited in practice all week due to a first-degree knee sprain he suffered in Week 3 against the Cowboys, and he also missed a drive Sunday while being evaluated for a concussion. The fourth-year running back's stat line tells a different story, however, as he looked explosive and physical en route to his second multi-touchdown game of the season. Carson now has 15 receptions, 350 total yards and six touchdowns this season, and he'll look to keep it rolling in Week 5 against the Vikings.