Carson (foot) is listed as inactive Sunday against the 49ers.
Carson didn't practice at all this week due to a mid-foot sprain, entering the weekend with questionable next to his name. Late Saturday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reported Carson had a "50-50" chance to play, but his status took a downturn Sunday when Jay Glazer noted on Fox NFL Sunday that the Seahawks didn't expect him to suit up. That has come to pass, and Carlos Hyde (hamstring) has joined Carson on Seattle's inactive list, leaving Travis Homer (knee) and DeeJay Dallas to lead the backfield Week 8.