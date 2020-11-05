Carson (foot) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Coach Pete Carroll said Wednesday that Carson wouldn't practice until Friday, and he'd be closely monitored once he returns to the field. He'll likely carry a questionable tag into the weekend. Meanwhile, Carroll relayed that Carlos Hyde (hamstring) has been ruled out, but Travis Homer (knee) will be ready to go. Homer and rookie DeeJay Dallas will share the backfield reps if Carson is ultimately inactive Sunday against the Bills.