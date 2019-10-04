Seahawks' Chris Carson: Snags game-winning score
Carson rushed 27 times for 118 yards and caught a five-yard touchdown pass in Thursday's win over the Rams.
Just four days after logging 26 touches, Carson was thrust into another workhorse role. He was effective with 4.4 YPC, but he wasn't utilized in the passing game until the final drive. With just 2:28 remaining in regulation, Russell Wilson tossed a pass to a wide-open Carson, who nearly dropped the ball before securing it for the game-winning touchdown. Carson looks like the bell cow, and any worries of Rashaad Penny cutting into Carson's workload can be safely brushed aside for now, as Penny was simply a change-of-pace back with six carries for 18 yards.
