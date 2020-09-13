Carson rushed six times for 21 yards and caught all six targets for 45 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 38-25 win over the Falcons.

Carson actually finished with fewer rushing attempts than Carlos Hyde (seven), but it's Carson's pass-catching abilities that make him a three-down back. The bruiser scored twice through the air in the first quarter from three and 19 yards out. Hyde didn't receive a target and Travis Homer saw just two passes come his way. It's not entirely surprising that Carson wasn't given a full workload in his first game since recovering from a fractured hip, so given that Hyde didn't outproduce him on the ground, Carson should still be considered the unequivocal lead back in Week 2 versus the Patriots.