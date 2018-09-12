Coach Pete Carroll relayed that Carson took the lead over Rashaad Penny in the tailback battle after Sunday's game against the Broncos, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

Carson was already listed as the starter, but it's fair to say there was still a competition since Penny missed the final three preseason games with a broken finger and never got a chance to truly display his talents. In Week 1, both backs got seven rushes, and Carson generated 51 yards while Penny produced a measly eight. Still, Carson will need more than seven carries Monday against the Bears to truly cement himself as the No. 1 back.