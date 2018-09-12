Seahawks' Chris Carson: Solidifies No. 1 role
Coach Pete Carroll relayed that Carson took the lead over Rashaad Penny in the tailback battle after Sunday's game against the Broncos, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.
Carson was already listed as the starter, but it's fair to say there was still a competition since Penny missed the final three preseason games with a broken finger and never got a chance to truly display his talents. In Week 1, both backs got seven rushes, and Carson generated 51 yards while Penny produced a measly eight. Still, Carson will need more than seven carries Monday against the Bears to truly cement himself as the No. 1 back.
More News
-
Seahawks' Chris Carson: Totals 79 yards Sunday•
-
Seahawks' Chris Carson: May not be workhorse Sunday•
-
Seahawks' Chris Carson: Finds paydirt Friday•
-
Seahawks' Chris Carson: Locked in for Week 1•
-
Seahawks' Chris Carson: Mixed bag in preseason loss•
-
Seahawks' Chris Carson: Making big impression in camp•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 2 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. Our Cut List shows you which players to drop in 10-, 12- and...
-
Week 2 Trade Values
James Conner's huge Week 1 has turned him into one of Fantasy's most sought-after (and most...
-
Week 2 Streamers
Heath Cummings finds Week 2 tight ends for owners who lost their's in Week 1 and offers streaming...
-
Proven Fantasy Football rankings, Week 2
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
Playing Waiver Wire for Week 2
Jamey Eisenberg gives you injury replacement options for Week 2 with an in-depth look at the...
-
Six big questions for Week 2 answered
Starting with Week 1 sensation James Conner, our experts give their analysis on the big questions...