Carson kicked off training camp as the Seahawks' No. 1 running back, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

A seventh-round pick last year, Carson flashed early as a rookie, racking up 49 carries for 208 yards, seven catches (on eight targets) for 59 yards and one touchdown in his first four games. In the latter affair, he hurt his left leg in multiple spots, picking up a high-ankle sprain and fracture just below the knee. There was a chance he'd return in late December, but ultimately his recovery from surgery extended into the offseason. During April's draft, the selection of running back Rashaad Penny in the first round seemed to be a death knell for the remaining members of the backfield. Carson's experience may be trumping everything else at the start of camp, but coach Pete Carroll was quite complimentary of the second-year pro Friday, calling him a "do-it-all" RB and "flawless" special-teamer, according to Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune. A lot can change in the preseason, but Carson appears to be the running back of choice in Seattle at the moment.