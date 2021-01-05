Carson (foot) was a non-participant at Tuesday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
The Seahawks typically manage Carson's reps during the practice week, and they're explicitly doing so once again. Along with the foot injury, the Seahawks listed Carson with a "load management" tag. If Carson's absence extends into Wednesday and Thursday's practices, then there will be some cause for concern. Carson has logged between 13 and 19 touches in each of the past five games, and he's expected to handle a similar role in Saturday's wild-card game against the Rams.
