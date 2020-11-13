Carson (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday's road game against the Rams, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle

Carson didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday due to a mid-foot sprain, but the Seahawks are leaving the window open for the running back to play for the first time since Week 7. In fact, coach Pete Carroll told Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic that Carson "has a chance" to suit up, but he and Carlos Hyde (hamstring) likely will be game-time calls. With a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff Sunday, it's difficult to assume Carson will be in the lineup, or the breakdown of Seattle's backfield as a whole. Aside from Carson and Hyde, Travis Homer and DeeJay Dallas are the current healthy options.