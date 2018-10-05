Seahawks' Chris Carson: Still on track to play
Coach Pete Carroll reiterated Friday morning that Carson (hip) will return for Sunday's game against the Rams, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.
Given that Carroll is always optimistic when discussing injuries, we'll still want to keep an eye on the situation prior to Sunday's 4:25 ET kickoff. Carson returned to practice Thursday as a limited participant and seems to be on track for some level of participation Friday. He'll likely lead the Seattle backfield if he's cleared to play, though Mike Davis could retain a role after taking 21 carries for 101 yards and two TDs last week against the Cardinals.
