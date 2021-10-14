Carson (neck) didn't practice for a second consecutive day Thursday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
When relaying to Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic that Carson wouldn't practice Wednesday, coach Pete Carroll said the running back would return to the field Thursday, but that didn't come to pass. This may be a worrisome sign for Carson, who is dealing with a neck issue that flared up prior to last Thursday's game against the Rams and kept him on the sideline. Until he rejoins his teammates in drills, he doesn't seem like a great candidate to be available Sunday in Pittsburgh. If Carson remains in street clothes this weekend, Alex Collins would serve as Seattle's lead running back while DeeJay Dallas and Travis Homer mix in behind him.
