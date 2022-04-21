Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Thursday that he has no new update on Carson, who had surgery on his neck in November, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Reports last fall/winter suggested Carson's neck injury could be career-threatening, and while the Seahawks haven't used those terms, Carroll did say there's not much the team can do for now besides wait and see what happens. They re-signed Rashaad Penny in March after his big finish to the 2021 campaign, potentially setting up a committee if Carson is able to play again. It doesn't sound like the 27-year-old running back will be cleared to practice anytime soon.