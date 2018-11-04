Seahawks' Chris Carson: Still viewed as game-time call
The Seahawks continue to view Carson (hip) as a game-time decision in advance of Sunday's tilt with the Chargers, Adam Schefter of ESPN. Carson will test out his injury in a pre-game workout before a decision on his status is made, a source told Schefter.
For what it's worth, the Seahawks are optimistic Carson will be available, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, but the running back will first need to show well during the workout before his availability will be confirmed. In the event Carson's hip doesn't respond as well as the Seahawks hope, Mike Davis would presumably be the top candidate to start and handle the bulk of the carries out of the backfield, as he did in Week 4 against the Cardinals when Carson was sidelined. Third-stringer Rashaad Penny would also handle an expanded role after playing zero offensive snaps in two of the Seahawks' last three contests.
More News
-
Seahawks' Chris Carson: Could be game-time decision•
-
Seahawks' Chris Carson: Deemed questionable for Week 9•
-
Seahawks' Chris Carson: Limited by hip again•
-
Seahawks' Chris Carson: Leads backfield again•
-
Seahawks' Chris Carson: Remains starter in backfield committee•
-
Seahawks' Chris Carson: Leading rusher in crowded backfield•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 9 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9
-
Week 9 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 Injury report
The Week 9 injury report is substantial. Dave Richard guides you through the bumps and bruises...
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
After a poor performance in Week 8, Browns running back Nick Chubb should rebound in Week 9...
-
Week 9 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 9, including what should...