The Seahawks continue to view Carson (hip) as a game-time decision in advance of Sunday's tilt with the Chargers, Adam Schefter of ESPN. Carson will test out his injury in a pre-game workout before a decision on his status is made, a source told Schefter.

For what it's worth, the Seahawks are optimistic Carson will be available, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, but the running back will first need to show well during the workout before his availability will be confirmed. In the event Carson's hip doesn't respond as well as the Seahawks hope, Mike Davis would presumably be the top candidate to start and handle the bulk of the carries out of the backfield, as he did in Week 4 against the Cardinals when Carson was sidelined. Third-stringer Rashaad Penny would also handle an expanded role after playing zero offensive snaps in two of the Seahawks' last three contests.