Carson carried the ball 12 times for 80 yards and a touchdown and caught both his targets for two yards in Sunday's 30-17 loss to the Vikings.

The fifth-year back had a big first half and scored on a 30-yard romp early in the second quarter, but Carson only saw three touches after halftime as the Seahawks' offense stagnated. He's now found the end zone three times in the last two games, and he could need to hit paydirt again in Week 4 in a tough road clash with the 49ers.