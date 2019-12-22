Play

Seahawks' Chris Carson: Suffers hip injury Sunday

Carson sustained a hip injury during Sunday's contest versus the Cardinals, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Per Adam Jude of The Seattle Times, Carson limped to the locker room mere minutes before halftime, after which he was tabbed as 'questionable' to return. With C.J. Prosise ruled out of this contest due to an injured arm, the Seahawks are down to just one healthy running back: rookie Travis Homer.

