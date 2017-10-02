Play

Head coach Pete Carroll said Carson hurt his ankle "pretty significantly" during Sunday's victory over the Colts, Gregg Bell of the Seattle Times reports.

On one hand, it seems Carson avoided any structural damage to his knee. On the other, the rookie is likely still looking at a multi-week absence, at minimum. We'll know more information once he goes in for an MRI on Monday morning.

