Carson rushed seven times for 51 yards and caught three passes for 28 yards and zero touchdowns in Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Broncos.

Carson was the clear No. 1 running back, as rookie Rashaad Penny laid a dud with seven rushes for eight yards. The second-year pro did fumble once, setting Denver up on Seattle's 40-yard line. Carson will have another tough matchup next week against the Bears.