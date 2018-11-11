Seahawks' Chris Carson: Trending toward inactive status
Carson (hip) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams but isn't expected to play, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
The Seahawks won't make a final decision on Carson's status until evaluating him in their pregame warmup, but it's looking likely that he'll be inactive for the second time this season after aggravating the lingering hip injury in the Week 9 loss to the Chargers. Assuming Carson is out of the mix, Mike Davis would likely start at running back and handle the bulk of the carries, while rookie Rashaad Penny would benefit from an enhanced snap count as well.
