Coach Pete Carroll didn't provide any indication Monday about Carson's chances of returning from a hip injury for Thursday's game against the Packers, Mike Vorel of The Seattle Times reports.

Carson didn't practice at all last week and was held out of Sunday's 36-31 loss to the Rams. It's hard to say if he'll be ready four days later, but we do know that the Seahawks can afford to take a cautious approach after getting strong performances from both Mike Davis and Rashaad Penny on Sunday. There's a very real chance Carson find himself in a committee whenever he is ready to play again.