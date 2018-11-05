Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't say if he expects Carson's hip/groin injury to impact the running back's availability for Week 10 against the Rams, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Carson was a game-time decision ahead of Sunday's 25-17 loss to the Chargers, ultimately taking eight carries for 40 yards before he aggravated his injury and sat out the second half. Mike Davis took advantage to the tune of 15 carries for 62 yards and seven receptions for 45 yards, while Rashaad Penny chipped in 24 yards on seven touches. Carson will almost certainly be listed Wednesday when the Seahawks release their initial injury report for a Week 10 game at Los Angeles.