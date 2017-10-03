Carson underwent surgery on his left ankle Tuesday.

Carson suffered a broken leg just below the knee and perhaps a high-ankle sprain Sunday night versus the Colts. It's unclear if Tuesday's procedure will alleviate both concerns in the long run, which could impact his ability to return at some point this season. Due to his placement on IR, the earliest Carson can be activated is Sunday, Dec. 3 against the Eagles. Moving forward, the Seahawks will likely roll with Eddie Lacy in clear running situations, with change-of-pace options C.J. Prosise and J.D. McKissic mixing in as well.