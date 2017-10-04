Seahawks' Chris Carson: Undergoes successful surgery
Carson (leg) had successful ankle surgery Tuesday, likely to repair damaged ligaments, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.
Carson also suffered a fracture just below his knee, but the damage associated with his high-ankle sprain is the more serious concern. Seahawks coach Pete Carroll hinted that Carson probably won't be a candidate to return from injured reserve, which leaves Eddie Lacy and Thomas Rawls to compete for early down work in the Seattle backfield. C.J. Prosise might eventually get a shot at some of that workload if his teammates struggle, though his injury history seemingly makes the Seahawks hesitant to rely on him for anything more than passing-down snaps. Carson's injury may be similar to the one that ended Lacy's season after Week 5 last year and limited the former Packer throughout Seattle's offseason program. Carson, a 2017 seventh-round pick, is still an interesting stash in deeper dynasty formats, but he can otherwise be dropped without hesitation.
More News
-
Seahawks' Chris Carson: Seems unlikely to play again in 2017•
-
Seahawks' Chris Carson: Undergoes ankle surgery•
-
Seahawks' Chris Carson: Lands on injured reserve•
-
Seahawks' Chris Carson: Fractures leg below knee•
-
Seahawks' Chris Carson: May have broken ankle•
-
Seahawks' Chris Carson: Dealing with significant ankle injury•
-
Week 5 Cheat Sheet lineup help
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 5? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Zeke contingencies awaiting ruling
With Ezekiel Elliott's status once again up in the air awaiting a court ruling, Fantasy players...
-
Rankings: Rodgers, Bell rule top
Get ready for Week 5 with a breakdown of our expert rankings for the upcoming slate of gam...
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
What you missed: Charger shakeup
Davante Adams could play in Week 5, as we learned Tuesday. See what else happened around the...
-
Week 5 WR Rankings
He hasn't been quite as explosive as expected, but our experts aren't close to giving up on...