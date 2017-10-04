Carson (leg) had successful ankle surgery Tuesday, likely to repair damaged ligaments, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Carson also suffered a fracture just below his knee, but the damage associated with his high-ankle sprain is the more serious concern. Seahawks coach Pete Carroll hinted that Carson probably won't be a candidate to return from injured reserve, which leaves Eddie Lacy and Thomas Rawls to compete for early down work in the Seattle backfield. C.J. Prosise might eventually get a shot at some of that workload if his teammates struggle, though his injury history seemingly makes the Seahawks hesitant to rely on him for anything more than passing-down snaps. Carson's injury may be similar to the one that ended Lacy's season after Week 5 last year and limited the former Packer throughout Seattle's offseason program. Carson, a 2017 seventh-round pick, is still an interesting stash in deeper dynasty formats, but he can otherwise be dropped without hesitation.