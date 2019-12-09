Seahawks' Chris Carson: Undisputed bell cow sans Penny
Carson is expected to handle a bulk of the workload going forward with Rashaad Penny ruled out for the season with a torn ACL, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Carson spent the first 10 games this year as the clear bell cow, rushing at least 15 times in each contest and totaling 1,044 yards from scrimmage and six touchdowns. Rashaad Penny turned the backfield into a timeshare with a commanding Week 12 performance, though, and the duo split reps during the following game against the Vikings. However, Penny left this past Sunday's 28-12 loss to the Rams with a knee injury on the first drive, and Carson finished with 91 yards on 15 carries. With Penny out of the picture going forward, Carson is poised to be unequivocal No. 1 running back again while C.J. Prosise and rookie Travis Homer rotate in as change-of-pace options. Carson has a favorable Week 15 matchup against the Panthers, who have yielded 139.2 rushing yards per game -- the fourth-most in the league.
