Carson (foot) was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.
Carson upgraded his participation after sitting out of Tuesday's practice. For both practice sessions, Carson was designated with a "load management" tag to go along with the foot injury. The fourth-year running back has logged limited practices ever since returning from a foot sprain Week 12, so he's on track to play in Saturday's wild-card game against the Rams. Carson has averaged 16 touches and 87.8 yards from scrimmage per game over the past five weeks, totaling two touchdowns in that stretch.
More News
-
Seahawks' Chris Carson: Starts week with DNP•
-
Seahawks' Chris Carson: Posts 83 yards in win•
-
Seahawks' Chris Carson: Cleared to play•
-
Seahawks' Chris Carson: Puts in another limited practice•
-
Seahawks' Chris Carson: Limited in practice Wednesday•
-
Seahawks' Chris Carson: Produces 79 scrimmage yards•